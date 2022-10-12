SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will hold a public hearing for the community’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant activities, with proposed funding made available from Wyoming Community Development Authority Neighborhood Development Program.
The public hearing will be held Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public view, comments and recommendations for potential sponsorship of a grant application for WCDA’s CDBG-funded Neighborhood Development Program.
The Wyoming Community Development Authority will accept applications until Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. WCDA expects to have approximately $11,993,565.87 available for housing related activities within the state of Wyoming. The maximum CDBG funding available to any one project is $1 million. Eligible activities include acquisition, rehabilitation, publicly owned infrastructure, clearance of sites, improvements to public facilities and planning only activities. At least 75% of activities must result in a direct benefit to low (50% of HUD’s AMI) and moderate (80% of HUD’s AMI) income persons.
Interested persons are invited to attend, participate in the process, comment on the program and present potential applications seeking support. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting. Send comments to Vice President of Housing and Outreach Traci Angeloff at traci.angeloff@voanr.org.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify Traci Angeloff at least three days prior to the hearing to be attended.
The Program Description and Application for the CDBG-funded Neighborhood Development Activities may be obtained by contacting WCDA at 155 North Beech St. or at wyomingcda.com.