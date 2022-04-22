SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will host its annual Empty Bowl event April 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
"The evening will be a wonderful way to not only raise money, but to raise awareness for those in need throughout our community," said Karl Cline, chief development officer for VOA.
The event will incude live music with JT and Elizabeth Craft, face painting for kids and gourmet soups with keepsake bowls.
“The goal of the night is to highlight the extraordinary role each of us can play in empowering those less fortunate to build healthy and happy lives," Cline said. "Throughout 2021, VOA provided services to more than 15,000 individuals and families and with the continued support from communities we will serve even more in 2022 and beyond."
All funds raised at Empty Bowl go to the VOA programs making a difference for neighbors in need.
Tickets for the event are available online at voanr.org/eb-sheridan or at the door with costs of $30 for families (two adults and two kids), $15 for adults, and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger attend for free.