SHERIDAN — Amanda Allyn Patterson starts her voice lessons like most coaches: with warmups.
When Lucy, 11, and Alice Broersma, 8, arrived at Aspen Grove Music Studio, Patterson’s Main Street studio filled with funky couches and hanging musical posters, for a recent lesson, the voice coach helped them practice elocution with tongue twisters.
“We surely shall see the sunshine soon,” Patterson repeated with the girls.
She asked the sisters to sing scales, vowel sounds and less-than-pretty nasal noises and helped them warm up their bodies with corresponding dance moves. Patterson tapped out rhythms and asked the sisters to do the same.
At the end of their warmups, Patterson practiced solfege — or the systematic application of a syllable, typically do, re, mi, fa, sol, la and ti, to each note in a scale, often accompanied by hand signals — with the sisters, to help them sight-read music.
Patterson learned this technical half of her job as a student of music herself. She graduated from Black Hills State University in 2009 with a degree in music performance, in piano and voice. Although Patterson took music education classes, she didn’t plan to be a music teacher until graduate school at the University of Colorado Boulder led her to work in a children’s theater and she discovered she enjoyed teaching kids.
Today, Patterson said Aspen Grove primarily serves school-age children, from first grade through high school. Although most start voice lessons after seeing older siblings perform or watching reality voice competition shows, Patterson said many of her students grow passionate about singing. Patterson also works with a handful of adults, most of whom are looking to gain confidence in their singing voice or simply have fun, the teacher said.
Kandi Broersma, Lucy and Alice’s mother, said vocal lessons with Patterson — which Lucy started in August and Alice started just a few weeks ago — have improved the girls’ technical singing skills. It even prepared them to participate in recent WYO Performing Arts and Education Center productions.
“I don’t know if [the girls] would have been ready for something like that without…private lessons,” Kandi Broersma said.
Patterson also uses her warmups to prepare students for the emotional side of singing. Her first question to Alice Broersma during her latest lesson wasn’t about singing; it was about Alice’s gymnastics lessons.
Patterson said she checks in with students ahead of each lesson because the instrument students will practice in her presence — their voices — is vulnerable, primal and intrinsically linked to emotion. Allowing students to tell her about whatever happened before their lesson and “unload” if necessary creates a better environment during the lesson, Patterson said.
Patterson explained this practice — the practice of allowing students to emotionally warm up as well as physically warm up — grew out of feeling vulnerable about her own voice in college. During her college vocal lessons, Patterson said she often had so much on her mind that it could be stressful or uncomfortable to be vulnerable in front of her vocal coach.
As a teacher, Patterson prefers to validate students’ feelings and experiences before the lesson begins to establish a trusting relationship and ensure students feel comfortable and confident in their voice.
“[I love] to build them up and give them compliments,” Patterson said.
Establishing this emotional baseline also allows students to tap into the emotional side of whatever they’re singing, even warmups.
“I want you to sing that note like it’s the best thing that ever happened,” Patterson asked Lucy and Alice Broersma as they sang “Sailor Moonlight” to warm up.
Kandi Broersma said the girls’ confidence as singers has increased as a result of their lessons with Patterson. Mastering certain songs and collaborating with other young singers, Kandi Broersma said, increased the girls’ exposure to performing.
During their most recent lesson, Patterson led Lucy and Alice Broersma through these warmups until they were ready to sing.