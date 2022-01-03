SHERIDAN — Retirement doesn’t come easy for everyone. Leslie Horsch, who retired in 2019 from the U.S. Forest Service after a full career, lasted about a year and a half before she found herself needing something to do.
“The summer I retired we did well,” Horsch said of spending time during retirement with her husband, Clark McClung. “As long as there was outside stuff to do, we were good.”
She noted her husband had cut down on his own volunteer activities so the two could travel and spend time together.
“It took me a whole year and a half before I couldn’t anymore,” Horsch said.
In November, she started volunteering three days per week at The Food Group. She chose The Food Group because she had seen a study that showed how much academic performance improves when children can count on receiving three meals per day.
“It’s both terrifying that we’re needed in a community with this much wealth, and heartwarming that there is an army of volunteers to help,” Horsch said of The Food Group’s mission, which includes ensuring children have access to meals every day, including over the weekends.
Since beginning her volunteer work, Horsch said she’s taken on a number of tasks. She’s packed food bags to send home with children; she’s gathered and sorted items for family food boxes; and she’s sorted and wrapped books as part of the Season’s Readings program.
“I’ll do anything they need anytime they need it done,” she said.
And the nonprofit’s administration has noticed.
“Leslie is incredibly helpful in so many ways,” The Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans said. “She fills our space with energy and laughter while helping with daily tasks and special projects. She is a great addition to our army of volunteers.
“Leslie brings a lifetime of skill, creativity, efficiency and organization to our programmatic process,” McMeans added, noting Horsch also is passionate about giving back to the community.
Horsch said she considers herself lucky. She enjoyed the people she worked with before retirement, pointing out their talent, drive and commitment to excellence. She’s found that same caliber of commitment at The Food Group.
“It’s a different cohort, but how often do you get that lucky,” she said.
She noted the well-oiled machine that is The Food Group operates thanks to a large group of volunteers, each of whom know how they fit into the overall mission.
Whether that’s picking up and delivering food or packing boxes, each role has importance and each contributes to the mission of the nonprofit.
Many nonprofits rely on volunteers to achieve their missions. Whether that’s sorting clothing and other items at The Salvation Army thrift store, packing food bags at The Food Group or manning the phones at the Advocacy and Resource Center’s crisis hotline, limited funding and increasing need have put pressure on social service organizations.
At the same time, the number of people willing to volunteer has also declined.
A study released in 2020 by Fidelity Charitable found that two-thirds of all volunteers had either decreased or stopped their volunteering because of the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, though, volunteerism had been on the decline.
A 2019 Bloomberg article noted the volunteer rate in the U.S. reached 28.8 percent in 2003, according to a 2018 analysis of Census Bureau data by the Do Good Institute at University of Maryland. But the rate has declined since then, with 24.9% of Americans volunteering their time and money on a regular basis as of 2015.
Rural volunteerism has been higher than metropolitan areas, but has still declined. In 2003, 30.9% of rural residents volunteered, compared to 25.3% by 2015.
Horsch said in addition to regaining a sense of purpose in retirement, volunteering has also helped her stay active and has given her a new social circle.
“If you have the physical ability to help, don’t miss out on the opportunity to do something meaningful,” Horsch said.