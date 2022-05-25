SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites community members to volunteer at two upcoming events on the trail and water.
Hidden Hoot Trail Night is scheduled for May 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Volunteers will use hand tools to smooth over hoof prints and compact the soil to make a durable trail tread. Bring gloves, sunglasses/eye protection, sturdy shoes/boots, water, snack and your bike to ride after. If you can, bring square shovels, hard-tooth rakes, pick mattocks and McLeods. SCLT will provide tools, instruction and extra water.
Those planning to attend should meet at Black Tooth Park. Then the group will carpool to the work site. RSVPs are encouraged and may be completed at sheridanclt.org/events/hidden-hoot-volunteer-night.
The Goose Creek cleanup float is scheduled for June 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
Participants will float along Goose Creek while taking the opportunity to beautify the stream along the way.
Those planning to volunteer should meet at South Park in Sheridan. The group will float to Thorne-Rider Park. Attendees must bring their own watercraft and personal floatation devices are required. SCLT will provide trash collection supplies, water and refreshments.
To RSVP for the Goose Creek cleanup float see sheridanclt.org/events/goose-creek-cleanup-float.