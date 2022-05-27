SHERIDAN — Community members are invited to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend with a number of events.
On May 28 at 9 a.m., volunteers are needed to ensure stakes with flags are placed at the gravestones of all veterans in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. There are more than 1,700 veterans buried in the cemetery.
On May 30 at 10 a.m., a Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the VFW Post 1560, located at 758 Broadway St. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso will take part in the ceremony as a guest speaker.
The theme for this year's ceremony is the Korean War, with a special tribute to the Wyoming National Guard's 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion.
The events are organized by the Sheridan County Veterans Council, which includes members from the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts.