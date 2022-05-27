Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.