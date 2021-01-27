SHERIDAN — Ninety-two volunteers spent the morning of January 9, 2021 searching for bald and golden eagles across the Powder River Basin as part of the nationwide midwinter bald eagle survey, coordinated locally by the Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office.
Volunteers counted 524 eagles along more than 1,400 miles of public roads with the sightings including 363 bald eagles, 130 golden eagles and 31 eagles of undetermined species. Several other raptor species were also observed, the most common being rough-legged and red-tailed hawks.
The midwinter bald eagle survey has been conducted in the Powder River Basin since 2006, with recent year surveys finding approximately 350 to 500 eagles, with a high of 547 in 2016. Despite foggy and snowy conditions hampering visibility on the morning of the survey, the number of bald eagles observed this year increased from 2020, while the number of golden eagles counted remained about the same. Several survey routes reported more eagles than are typically observed, suggesting that numbers were up across the basin this year.
The BLM relies heavily on area volunteers to complete the yearly survey and once again had a high level of participation allowing for all established survey routes to be covered. Volunteer support makes the midwinter survey a success and many volunteers participate annually.
“Volunteers range from young children to retirees and are essential to the survey effort,” said Charlotte Darling, survey coordinator. “It is great to have so much public participation each year and to see wide interest in citizen science. We truly appreciate our volunteers’ continued support.”
While hundreds of bald eagles are seen in the Basin during the winter months, only a few of them nest in the area, however, a greater number of golden eagles remain in the Powder River Basin to breed. The additional winter populations migrate north in February, March and April, returning to the northern United States, Canada and Alaska.
The information gathered by the survey is used by wildlife researchers and managers nationwide and is also valuable on the local level with the data helping the BLM to determine important habitats in the Buffalo Field Office, which consists of Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties.
The national Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey effort began in 1979 as an effort to identify wintering habitat and develop a total population index for the struggling eagle population in the lower 48 states. Collecting eagle data over the long-term has allowed analyses of population trends that help to monitor the health of the species.
Other regions and organizations across the state also participate in this annual survey with wildlife professionals from the BLM, USDA Forest Service, National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service help coordinate local surveys in Cody, Kemmerer, Lander, Newcastle, Pinedale, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Worland, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Medicine Bow National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park.
If you are interested in volunteering next year, or would like additional information, contact Charlotte Darling at 307-684-1045. For more information on the national program and its results visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bird Initiative website at corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/employees/bird/midwinter.cfm.