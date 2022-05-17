SHERIDAN — Those interested in helping to hang flower baskets with Downtown Sheridan Association staff can meet at the DSA office at 7:30 a.m. May 22.
For many years, with the support of the Sheridan College Horticulture program, the DSA has provide petunias for more than 225 hanging baskets on the street lamps on Main Street.
The flower baskets serve as an initial welcome to summer visitors.
Over the course of a few hours, volunteers will transplant all of the flowers into baskets and hang them along Main Street.
For additional information, contact DSA at 307-672-8881.