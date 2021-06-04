SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch and the Wyoming Wilderness Association are partnering with the Bighorn National Forest to complete a rapid assessment inventory of camping areas within the Cloud Peak Wilderness and are seeking volunteers.
The rapid assessment inventory takes about 15 minutes to complete at each site and can be completed in conjunction with hikes or backpack trips in the wilderness. The data are entered into any smartphone using an app developed by the USFS.
This inventory will be compared with past inventories and provides Cloud Peak Wilderness managers with valuable information to guide management decisions and protect wilderness character.
Training sessions are scheduled for June 19 and July 10. Volunteers will need to attend one of the training sessions. For additional information contact Bob Ahrens at bahrens50@gmail.com or Khale Century Reno at kcreno@wildwyo.org