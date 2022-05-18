STORY — The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Youth, Inc. invite the public to a volunteer fence removal field day and barbecue at the Thorne-Rider Youth Camp in Story beginning at 1 p.m. May 21.
Volunteers will help remove approximately a half mile of fence on the boundary of Thorne-Rider Youth Camp and Thorne Rider Road to help wildlife move safely across the property.
The fence will be replaced with a wildlife friendly design at a later date.
Volunteers will aid in pulling T-posts, removing staples and rolling wire.
Work gloves, eye protection for anyone who needs it, water fence pliers and T-post pullers will be provided.
Once complete, volunteers are invited to stay for a barbecue.
Volunteers are also welcome to bring a tent and spend a spring night camping at Thorne-Rider Youth Camp.
Thorne-Rider Youth Camp is located at 31 Thorne Rider Road in Story.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP and complete a volunteer waiver at sheridanclt.org/events/volunteer-fence-removal.