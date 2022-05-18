Fence stock
Courtesy photo

STORY — The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Youth, Inc. invite the public to a volunteer fence removal field day and barbecue at the Thorne-Rider Youth Camp in Story beginning at 1 p.m. May 21.

Volunteers will help remove approximately a half mile of fence on the boundary of Thorne-Rider Youth Camp and Thorne Rider Road to help wildlife move safely across the property. 

The fence will be replaced with a wildlife friendly design at a later date.

Volunteers will aid in pulling T-posts, removing staples and rolling wire. 

Work gloves, eye protection for anyone who needs it, water fence pliers and T-post pullers will be provided.

Once complete, volunteers are invited to stay for a barbecue. 

Volunteers are also welcome to bring a tent and spend a spring night camping at Thorne-Rider Youth Camp.

Thorne-Rider Youth Camp is located at 31 Thorne Rider Road in Story.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP and complete a volunteer waiver at sheridanclt.org/events/volunteer-fence-removal.

