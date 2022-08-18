8-13-22 fence3.jpg

A total of 31 people participated in a Big Horn Fence Initiative fence pull in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo Friday, July 29, 2022. The fence initiative comprises 25 government agencies and local nonprofits working together addressing the need for wildlife-friendly fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

 Courtesy photo | Nate Brown

SHERIDAN — Organizers behind the Bighorn Fence Initiative, including the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming, invite community members who would like to help mule deer, elk and other wildlife move more freely in Sheridan County to a volunteer fence removal event in the Parkman area.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the East entrance to Kerns Wildlife Management Area on Pass Creek Road northwest of Parkman on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. From there, volunteers can carpool or caravan to the worksite.

Recommended for you