8-13-22 fence3.jpg

A total of 31 people participated in a Big Horn Fence Initiative fence pull in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo Friday, July 29, 2022. The fence initiative comprises 25 government agencies and local nonprofits working together addressing the need for wildlife-friendly fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

 Courtesy photo | Nate Brown

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Fence Initiative, Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Sheridan Community Land Trust will partner on a fence removal project Aug. 27.

The groups are seeking volunteers to meet at the east entrance of the Kerns Wildlife Management Area on Pass Creek Road at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then carpool to the work site from there.

