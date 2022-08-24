Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.