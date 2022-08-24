SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Fence Initiative, Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Sheridan Community Land Trust will partner on a fence removal project Aug. 27.
The groups are seeking volunteers to meet at the east entrance of the Kerns Wildlife Management Area on Pass Creek Road at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then carpool to the work site from there.
Volunteers will help remove approximately a half mile of fence through pastures the Northern Bighorns Mule Deer Movement Study has confirmed mule deer to move through. The site is also known elk habitat.
Meghan Kent, SCLT conservation program manager, explained because the fence will not be replaced, it will remove a key barrier to wildlife movement across the pastures. In addition to removing this section of fence, she said, the property’s owner has agreed to implement wildlife friendly fence modifications on an additional fence section.
Volunteers will aid in pulling T-posts, removing staples and rolling wire. SCLT has gloves, eye protection, fencing pliers, T-post pullers available and will provide coffee, pastries and drinks for volunteers. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own gloves, protection, fencing pliers and T-post pullers if they have them.