SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff is looking for volunteers for the Sheridan Junior High School cross-country ski team Nordic races.
Races begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those interested in volunteering time to help with the SJHS race may do so at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfc843cw2K5hm_x3t3wEab0xrLdVJh0oX6BiR-vJIJrGQ0hcg/viewform?gxids=7628.
Volunteer areas include set up/take down, timing, being on the course (moose patrol), directing parking and start and finish areas for sorting and collecting bibs.
A full name and email is all that's required of registering to volunteer. Those registering will receive an email with further information about volunteering, times and expectations.
Antelope Butte is located at 28 Forest Service Road 244, Shell, in the Bighorn Mountains.