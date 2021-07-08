SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and Peak Wellness Center officially joined forces and merged operations. The combined organizations will serve more than 17,000 individuals annually across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota.
“The merger is an excellent opportunity to bring out the best of both organizations,” said Jeff Holsinger, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. “Peak has a lot of expertise in providing mental health services, and now that they are part of the VOA family, we are excited to expand the reach of our mission to serve and strengthen our neighbors in need.”
Combined, the resulting nonprofit organization will employ more than 350 staff throughout the region. Both organizations’ boards have voted to finalize the process.
“During our initial discussions we discovered that our programs and missions were complementary and that a merger offered multiple opportunities to strengthen the services provided” said Karl Cline, former CEO of Peak Wellness Center and now executive vice president of strategy and advancement for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.
Volunteers of America is fully engaged in merging the two organizations. It has been several months in the making and will take continued effort to complete the process, but on September 8, VOA will celebrate the merger. The coronavirus pandemic and recent economic downturn forced changes in the delivery of mental health and substance abuse services in Wyoming. Strong alliances are needed between providers to ensure the sustainability of care to vulnerable populations.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies has been serving veterans in Albany, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties for the past several years.
With the merger, VOANR relocated veteran services staff to former PWC offices, now to be called VOA-Churchill at 510 W 29th St. in Cheyenne and VOA-Laramie at 1263 N 15th St. in Laramie. Veterans facing homelessness in Wyoming or Montana can call 1-844-4-VOA-Vets to get connected.