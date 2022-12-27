SHERIDAN — On the third Saturday of every December, the Republican Women of Sheridan County partner with the Civil Air Patrol and other groups in placing wreaths on the gravesites of service men and women at Sheridan Memorial Cemetery.
This year wreaths were placed in Dayton as well. This tradition was started by “Wreaths Across America: Whose mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” They coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
For the past three years, Anita Schamber has personally placed a wreath at the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Veterans Honor Garden adjacent to the Bill Daniels Chapel on the VOA campus in Sheridan. The Veterans Honors Garden recognizes the sacrifices made by 22 veterans from every branch of the military. The center of the memorial honors longtime VOA board member, Jim Norton, who served in World War II, received a Purple Heart for wounds received in the Battle of the Bulge and spent time in a German prisoner of war camp.
In addition, community members and friends of VOA have memorialized the names of their loved ones in the honor garden, including CEO Jeff Holsinger’s father and Schamber’s father, stepfather and two uncles.
The VOA Veterans Honor Garden is a place for community members to honor veterans in perpetuity by paying tribute to a family member, friend or loved one with recognition on a permanent plaque paced beneath the flagpoles of the United States, Wyoming and the VOA in the garden.
Community members can learn more about honoring a loved one at the VOA Veterans Honor Garden online at voanr.org/garden.