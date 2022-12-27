12-27 PEOPLE wreaths across americaweb.jpg
From left, KR and Anita Schamber gift a wreath to Jeff Holsinger, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and Gary Kopsa, VOA chaplain, as part of a national remembrance, "Wreaths Across America," in honor of veterans. The presentation took place at the Veterans Honor Garden on the campus of Volunteers of America in Sheridan.

 Dave M Shumway

SHERIDAN — On the third Saturday of every December, the Republican Women of Sheridan County partner with the Civil Air Patrol and other groups in placing wreaths on the gravesites of service men and women at Sheridan Memorial Cemetery.

This year wreaths were placed in Dayton as well. This tradition was started by “Wreaths Across America: Whose mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” They coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

