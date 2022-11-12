SHERIDAN — Sheridan County voter participation decreased in the 2022 general election from record numbers in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 12,421 ballots were cast in this year’s general election, down significantly from 2020’s 16,546. Primary election participation from 2020 to 2022 increased, though, with 8,682 ballots cast in 2020 and 11,619 cast in 2022.
County voting trends show increased participation during presidential election cycles, where the 2018 midterm elections saw a dip from 2016 — 11,906 ballots cast in 2018 versus 14,701 in 2016.
Sheridan County voter trends mirror statewide dips in voter participation this year.
Wyoming saw 198,153 ballots cast in 2022 compared to 278,503 ballots cast in 2020.
However, primary elections increased in participation in Sheridan County and the state of Wyoming.
Sheridan County participation over the last 20 years has fluctuated in unpatterned ways. General election ballots cast in 2002 compared to 2012 increased, but primary election ballots cast in the same years showed a decrease in participation. General election ballots cast in 2022 compared to 2012 decreased, whereas primary election ballots cast increased.
Here’s a look at voting over the years in Sheridan County:
| Year
| General election
|Primary election
| 2022
| 12,421
| 11,619
| *2020
| 16,546
| 8,682
| 2018
| 11,906
| 8,882
| *2016
| 14,701
| 6,808
|*2012
| 14,411
| 5,466
| 2002
| 11,363
| 7,487