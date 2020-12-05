SHERIDAN — Last month, voters came out in the most participatory election in U.S. history, including Sheridan County. That number, reflected in 104% of the voting population may look like voter fraud on first glance, but the numbers accurately depict a fair and free election in Sheridan County.
The official 2020 general election results totaled 104.18% of voter turnout. The number of voters registered totaled 15,882, whereas 16,546 ballots were cast, resulting in more than 100%.
Wyoming residents may register on Election Day, either at their respective polling place or at the Sheridan County Courthouse. Acceptable identification must be shown, including a valid Wyoming driver’s license or two other forms of identification. If someone does not immediately bring in identification, they are not turned away but their ballots cast are known as provisional ballots and must receive voter identification before the ballot is counted.
“We did have provisional ballots — some could have been waiting to show ID but they did not come into the election office and present ID, so they are not included on the registered voters count,” Sheridan County Elections Supervisor Brenda Kekich said of the 2020 general election.
Those who registered and whose ballots were counted on Election Day totaled 1,989, which bridges the gap between the number of voters registered before Election Day and the number of ballots cast in the 2020 general election.