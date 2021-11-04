SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the nominees, as selected by the Chamber's Board of Directors, for the 2021 Awards of Excellence.
Voting for the nominees is now open through Nov. 17. Chamber members and their employees are eligible to vote.
The awards categories and nominees are as follows:
Community Champion Award
This award honors a Chamber member individual, business or organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. Understanding that a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success, the nominees demonstrate vision, ambition and drive to address needs in the community and strive for the betterment of the local area.
Nominees:
• Kristen Czaban
• John Dick
• Legacy Pregnancy Center
• Provision Fund
• Sheridan County YMCA
Strength of Sheridan Award
This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a distinguished tenure of 20 or more years in the community. This business or organization demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, meets challenges with innovative solutions and demonstrates sustained quality performance.
Nominees:
• Centennial Theatre
• Cowboy State Bank
• D.A. Davidson & Co.
• Morton Buildings
• Tom Balding Bits & Spurs
Business Person of the Year Award
This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality and exhibits innovation in business development.
Nominees:
• Brandy Campbell (Cherry Creek Mortgage)
• J.T. & Elizabeth Craft (Ebia Hearing & Sound)
• Lisa Stutzman (Active Balance Physical Therapy)
• Niki Warnke (Roosters)
• Joe Wright (Kennon)
Business of the Year Award
This award honors a Chamber member business that positively impacts the economic health of the Sheridan area through exceptional business practices, customer service and innovation. This business shows steady growth and consistent strong performance, excels in community relations, practices exemplary business conduct, responds positively to adversity and shows proven business achievement.
Nominees:
• Chase Brothers Properties
• Gateway Mortgage
• Greensky Commercial Cleaning
• L&H Industrial
• Midas Tire & Auto
For more information about the candidates, or to vote, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.