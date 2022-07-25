Courthouse stock (7.25.2022)
Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano denied a motion to suppress evidence in the voyeurism case of Shaun Kobielusz. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano denied a defense motion to suppress evidence in the case of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, earlier this month, indicating implied consent to search electronic items in the case did not violate the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures. 

Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, each a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks throughout his home — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of other household members. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

