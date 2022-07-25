SHERIDAN — Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano denied a defense motion to suppress evidence in the case of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, earlier this month, indicating implied consent to search electronic items in the case did not violate the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, each a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks throughout his home — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of other household members.
The contents of those camera-enabled alarm clocks — specifically, a Sheridan County sheriff’s deputy’s search of the Secure Digital cards storing footage from the camera clocks — was at issue in the motion. According to testimony presented at a July 6 hearing, one alleged victim in the case provided the SD card to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Mullikin while Mullikin was investigating the case but off-duty. Mullikin then examined the more than 250 videos present on one SD card.
Although law enforcement officers are typically required under the Fourth Amendment to obtain a search warrant prior to conducting searches, one exception to that rule is consent. Law enforcement agents may conduct a warrantless search of a particular person, place or item if an individual with the authority to do so consents to that search.
The questions before Castano, then, were: Did the victim tacitly consent to Mullikin’s search of the SD cards, and did the alleged victim have the authority to do so?
Kobielusz’s defense attorney Jeremy Kisling argued the alleged victim did not consent to the search of the SD cards simply by dropping them off at the sheriff’s office. Similarly, although the victim had legal access to Kobielusz’s household, she did not have authority to consent to property that allegedly belonged to the defendant.
In response, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White asserted the alleged victim in the case did have proper authority to consent to the SD card search and did so by dropping the card off at the sheriff’s office. As a household member, the alleged victim had equal access to the alarm clocks, which were placed in communal living spaces, White argued. Similarly, Millikin’s assumption the alleged victim consented to the search was reasonable, White said, after the alleged victim dropped the evidence off at the office.
Castano agreed with White. The alleged victim had sufficient access to the clock cameras to consent to their search because she was a member of Kobielusz’s household at the time.
Moreover, Castano said, the alleged victim did consent to the search — albeit tacitly — through her actions. The judge cited testimony offered by Mullikin during the motion hearing to support this assertion.
“I advised [the alleged victim] it was her decision she had to make; that I could not make it for her,” Mullikin said. “I informed her of the possible crime that had occurred based off of the information she provided me, and if she chose to proceed with the matter, the sheriff’s office would investigate.”
Based on this information, Castano wrote in his decision, the reasonable result of providing the sheriff’s office with additional evidence would be additional investigation. As a result, Castano determined the alleged victim’s dropping off of the SD cards at SCSO constituted implied consent to search the cards.
Therefore, Castano denied the defense’s motion to suppress the SD card evidence. The videos found on the SD cards may be offered as evidence in Kobielusz’s trial. According to court documents, the parties may continue to seek a plea bargain in the case until July 27, but Kobielusz’s four-day trial is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 29.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.