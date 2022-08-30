Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.30.2022)
The jury trial of Shaun Kobielusz began in 4th Judicial District Court Monday. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The trial of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, began Monday before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano. 

Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, or the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks  — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

