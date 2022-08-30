SHERIDAN — The trial of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, began Monday before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, or the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others.
Because Kobielusz allegedly used a camera to surreptitiously film three separate victims, the defendant is charged with three counts of felony voyeurism, each punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
The defendant’s trial has been pending for several months, after the case’s initial trial date in late 2021 was vacated due to scheduling issues. The defense also moved to suppress key evidence in the case under the Fourth Amendment, but Castano denied the motion.
After empaneling 13 jurors — eight men and five women — Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni and defense attorney Jeremy Kisling presented their theories of the case in opening statements.
As a prosecutor, Cherni explained to the jury, she is responsible for presenting evidence of the crime of voyeurism. To do this, she will present the testimony of five witnesses: the three victims in the case, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Mullikin and former Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation special agent Mike Gale. These witnesses, Cherni said, will demonstrate Kobielusz is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Kisling, meanwhile, asked jurors to think about what evidence they won’t hear or see throughout the trial and question the provenance of the videos captured on the hidden cameras. While the defense conceded there were some cameras — one of which included an SD card to capture imagery — Kisling indicated sufficient reasonable doubt would exist in the case to find the defendant not guilty on all three counts.
Kobielusz’s trial is expected to continue until Thursday.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.