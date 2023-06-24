SHERIDAN — After playing soccer in Sheridan in his youth, Wade Kinsey has helped continue to grow and develop the game locally.
Kinsey’s passion for the sport is obvious, said Sheridan Storm Board President Britany Goodvin, though that passion has also spread beyond developing and growing the game itself.
“As an educator (he is) able to really use soccer as a platform to help develop kids, not just in their skill set as soccer players but also just generally in character and preparing them for life,” Goodvin said.
Kinsey, 36, is also a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary and the head soccer coach at Sheridan High School.
The Sheridan Press: What inspired your love for soccer?
Wade Kinsey: I don't even know if I know the answer because no one in my family played soccer. Nobody. And my dad still to this day, jokingly, thinks it's ridiculous. Like, it's a ridiculous sport. I don't know anyone growing up that would have influenced me on that. But, I vividly remember, I was in third grade when we moved up here to Sheridan from Torrington and I remember going on the Woodland Park playground and basically showing the kids at recess how to play soccer. Like, that’s nuts.
TSP: What is your involvement with Storm Soccer right now?
WK: I work mostly with coaching development so that the players can be developed. So, trying to provide opportunities and establish some sort of curricula for the coaches to use… But, a lot of the coaches don't have a ton of soccer experience themselves, and so if we're trying to create a club that has a trajectory leading into high school, and hopefully beyond high school, we kind of need to establish some expectations of the different ages of teams to be able to do that. With being part of the high school program, now, I'm kind of bridging that gap that has existed or the gap that's been too big. We're trying to eliminate it between the club program and the high school program.
TSP: How do you balance being a teacher and a coach and a parent?
WK: I'm not very good at it. I'm not very good at it at all. I have a problem getting way too sucked into things. And there are some benefits to it because I'm able to get stuff done. But, it’s hard. It’s really hard. Luckily, when soccer season starts, it starts to be the tail end of the school year. So we kind of get through that big push of state testing and things. But it's so hard because teaching requires you to give everything you can give. Coaching requires you to give everything you can give. So does being a parent and husband.
TSP: What made you want to be a teacher?
WK: I actually avoided that for a really long time. My whole family’s teachers… When I went to school I said, for sure, ‘I will not be a teacher,’ and I wasn’t. I went to school, and got a degree in dietetics. (After several jobs), my wife could tell I wasn't very happy. She's like, ‘Why don't you just go back to school?’ And I was like, ‘I don't know what to do.’ … And it occurred to me I'm like, ‘Wow, I just teaching people things.’ And it was like, ‘Well, I guess I've been avoiding something I shouldn't have been avoiding.’ So, I enrolled in a crash course master's program. It was one year, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made because I've felt that home teaching ever since.