STORY — The Wagon decentralized autonomous organization question and answer session quickly became a standing room only affair as community members flooded the second story of the Wagon Box restaurant.
Wagon Box owner and DAO founder Paul McNiel posted a rough draft of the DAO plan to the Wagon Box website, which sparked much conversation in the Story Community Facebook group. Concerns ranged from the impacts of the DAO on the community and historic restaurant to the potential exclusivity of the resort.
More than 70 people attended the Q&A and concerns raised during it were largely the same or similar to those on Facebook. Questions and concerns included the viability of a DAO in Story, cost of ownership, McNiel’s past and impacts on the community and environment.
Most in attendance appeared to enter the session with an open mind, though one person regularly interjected with more antagonistic questions about McNiel and the business.
Ownership in the DAO will require purchase of a non-fungible token, the current plan is to sell up to 150 NFTs. McNiel said each NFT will likely cost between $15,000 and $25,000 to pay off debts from the Wagon Box purchase and renovations.
McNiel said the purpose of the Q&A Saturday was to address concerns raised in the Facebook group and answer questions from local stakeholders. He said he hopes the future of and process for Wagon DAO is transparent and open.
“I’m not here to bamboozle anybody,” McNiel said.
Several attendees said they want to see the business succeed while offering advice to make McNiel more well-liked in the community. McNiel said he’s open to having community members help advise the DAO.
“A lot of people might want to have a say but they don’t want to be a member,” he said. “And maybe we can create a group that’s just like, the Story community advisory group for the Wagon Box.”
McNiel said multiple times the DAO plan is in the very early stages and he is open to making changes that would better accommodate the wishes of community members and local stakeholders.
“I kind of want to be liked by the community, too. I don’t want people hating me,” McNiel said. “...I don’t want to offend the (legacy members of the community). I’m a middle kid, I want everybody to get along.”
One attendee suggested McNiel live in Story full time to get along with the community. McNiel previously told The Sheridan Press he lives a nomadic lifestyle and spends as much time in Story as anywhere else. He said during the Q&A he spends time with family in North Carolina and tends to other properties he owns around the country.
Elizabeth Morris and her husband have interacted with McNiel several times since he purchased Wagon Box. Morris said the Q&A session solidified her support for McNiel.
“Honestly, it motivated me to support him more and help make this a successful business,” she said.
McNiel said he hopes to host more Q&A sessions to remain open and transparent with the community.