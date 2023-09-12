SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently waiting on approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to move forward on asbestos and debris cleanup at the Acme Power Plant site, though District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said she anticipates the cleanup to begin by the late fall or early winter, weather permitting. This is one of the first big steps to reclaiming the site, as much of the immediate area is covered with litter and debris.
“That water and land quality piece is huge and that was our big motivation for taking the project in terms of what it will be used for,” Rogaczewski said. “We’ve had market studies done and other planning activities… Those who participated in the meetings heavily favored uses that supported outdoor recreation and also captured the historical value of the site. There’s plenty of historical significance there.”
By completing debris and asbestos cleanup, the building itself could be reworked into something new by deconstructing it and reusing the materials, Rogaczewski said.
“There hasn’t been any clear desire to reuse the building as a structure. That being said, by removing the asbestos, there’s still the opportunity to reuse some of those building materials and incorporate them into either future uses on-site or in other areas or creative ways,” Rogaczewski said. “The [outcome] is going to be some kind of public use that relates to the outdoor recreation opportunities that are already in the area.”
Currently, outdoor recreation on the Acme Power Plant site is limited as the power plant is surrounded largely by private property and the presence of asbestos at the site makes it unsafe to traverse, according to the Acme Working Group. The Acme Working Group is a group of entities including SCCD, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Wyoming Game and Fish and more that work together to provide input on the project to SCCD, the owner of the site.
In addition, a sheet pile diversion in the river implemented over 100 years ago to divert water into cooling tunnels beneath the plant is in a dilapidated condition, Rogaczewski said, creating a safety hazard for upstream fish passage.
“We went back out there to observe it a little bit between [Wyoming Game and Fish], the contract engineer and myself and we agreed it looks pretty good,” Rogaczewski said. “There could be a few little modifications or adjustments that would make [the diversion project] a little bit better, so we’re going to work through that process and the small diversion removal will be completely done.”
While much of the Acme reclamation project is being funded by state and local grants, Rogaczewski said SCCD hopes to start a fundraising campaign this fall to help match some of the grants and procure additional needed funding. The hazardous nature of the project means community cleanup days aren’t an option, so the best way the community can help to support the project is to donate to the project or share some of its history with SCCD, Rogaczewski said.
