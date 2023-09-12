SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently waiting on approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to move forward on asbestos and debris cleanup at the Acme Power Plant site, though District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said she anticipates the cleanup to begin by the late fall or early winter, weather permitting. This is one of the first big steps to reclaiming the site, as much of the immediate area is covered with litter and debris.

“That water and land quality piece is huge and that was our big motivation for taking the project in terms of what it will be used for,” Rogaczewski said. “We’ve had market studies done and other planning activities… Those who participated in the meetings heavily favored uses that supported outdoor recreation and also captured the historical value of the site. There’s plenty of historical significance there.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

