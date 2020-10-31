SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Walk-In Wednesday every Wednesday evening beginning Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center atrium on campus.
These weekly extended-hour registration events will give current and prospective students an additional opportunity to register for spring classes and work with enrollment counselors outside of regular business hours. These events are free, open to the public and no appointment is necessary.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with staff to plan their education, register for classes, learn about financial aid options and address any questions they may have. In addition, those who are interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs are also welcome to attend.
“We invite current and prospective students to come to campus to meet with our staff and get ready for the spring semester,” said Micah Olsen, assistant vice president of enrollment management. “We are offering extended hours to accommodate working students and their families. Drop in and speak with our enrollment staff about your educational needs.”
Spring classes begin Jan. 18 at Sheridan College. Students are encouraged to register early to ensure they get the class schedule they desire.
In-person and phone or Zoom registration appointments are also available every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sheridan College. To schedule an appointment with an enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0100.