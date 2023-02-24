Ian Wallace

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced Ian Wallace, librarian at Meadowlark Elementary School, as the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.

Wallace’s original involvement with Rooted in Wyoming was in 2016, as an integral part of the organization’s first hoedown fundraiser. His dedication to building a garden program at Meadowlark School was realized in 2021 when he collaborated with RiW to write a grant through the Whole Kids Foundation and was awarded the funding to build a geodesic greenhouse.

