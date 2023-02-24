SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced Ian Wallace, librarian at Meadowlark Elementary School, as the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.
Wallace’s original involvement with Rooted in Wyoming was in 2016, as an integral part of the organization’s first hoedown fundraiser. His dedication to building a garden program at Meadowlark School was realized in 2021 when he collaborated with RiW to write a grant through the Whole Kids Foundation and was awarded the funding to build a geodesic greenhouse.
In addition to being the Meadowlark Garden leader for the past three years, Wallace manages the state-of-the-art off-grid greenhouse, complete with a solar electric system that helps the garden function during Wyoming’s temperamental shoulder seasons. The dome allows students the ability to grow fresh vegetables during the entire school year. Wallace also oversees the raised beds and the Farmstand Hydroponic Lettuce Tower in the library.
In 2022, Wallace participated in RiW’s 2022 Garden Tour and Culinary Collaboration with Welcome Market Hall for Rooted in Wyoming’s annual fundraiser. He also helped set up and mentor the hydroponic tower at Story School.
“Meadowlark Elementary Garden’s primary purposes will always be to find new ways to connect student learning in our core subject areas with real-world experiences in the garden and help students grow in an appreciation for healthy eating,” Wallace said.
He continually develops exciting innovations in the garden and geodesic dome that inspire and engage students, teachers and volunteers.
Rooted in Wyoming created this annual award to recognize a teacher who demonstrates commitment, dedication and creative use of their school garden as a teaching tool.
Rooted in Wyoming’s Teacher of the Year will receive a $150 gift to purchase an enhancement to their garden.
Rooted in Wyoming was formed in 2016 by a group of volunteers because of an immediate and long-standing community desire to promote a better understanding of local foods, nutrition and sustainability in the community. RIW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. It envisions a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is motivated to grow their own.