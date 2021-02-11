SHERIDAN — Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Friday.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Wyoming, which can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health website.
Vaccinations are available in Sheridan, as well as Casper, Cody, Evanston, Laramie, Rawlins, Riverton and Rock Springs.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.
While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.