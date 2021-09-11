SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region recently welcomed two new game wardens to its team: Andrew Enscore and Adam Hansen.
Andrew Enscore
Enscore began duties as the south Gillette game warden May 15, replacing Levi Wood who transferred to the Saratoga warden district.
Enscore grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado, and after graduating high school, worked several construction jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served in the 10th Mountain Division and was stationed at Fort Drum, New York. Following his enlistment, he returned to Colorado and received a bachelor’s degree in fish, wildlife and conservation biology from Colorado State University in 2019.
During college, he was employed as a technician by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and upon graduation, began work with Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a warden in Casper.
Enscore transferred to Lusk, where he served as the district warden for more than a year before beginning duties in Gillette.
He and his wife have a 6-month-old son and two dogs.
“I look forward to and have already begun to experience the fast-paced atmosphere in the Gillette area, both with law enforcement and with wildlife management calls,” Enscore said. “I look forward to building new relationships and reinforcing existing ones with members of the community. I am excited to be here and look forward to serving the wildlife and people of the south Gillette district.”
Adam Hansen
Adam Hansen began work with WGFD in April 2020. After graduating from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in July 2020, he worked as a warden in the Casper Regional Office until his transfer to the Kaycee game warden district in June 2021.
A native of Iowa, Hansen graduated from Upper Iowa University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in conservation management and environmental science.
Hansen worked several seasonal jobs during college for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources doing habitat and public land management work, wildlife and bird population surveys and eventually seasonal watercraft and fishing law enforcement.
“My interest in wildlife began in high school when I worked for a small trapping supply business in my hometown. It was tedious but fun work,” Hansen said. “In college I did some seasonal wildlife management jobs, but as I got further along in school, I became more interested in pursuing the conservation law enforcement route instead of straight management and biology.”
Hansen said he is enjoying the small town atmosphere of Kaycee and looking forward to this fall’s hunting season.