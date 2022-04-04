SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its monthly meeting April 7 at the Ramada Inn.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join for dinner or just the presentation.
This event is free and open to the public. The speaker this month is Bonnie Lawrence-Smith, and she will present on "Updates on the Greybull Rock Art Site, Wyoming."
In 1962, Harold McCracken, then director of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, paid $300 to John Tillard to remove two rock art panels from his property located between Greybull and Basin, for display in the Whitney Gallery of Western Art. Unknown to McCracken at the time, the panels rested on Bureau of Land Management property. It was only discovered later that there was a property issue. These panels at some point in the late '60s or early '70s were taken off exhibit and lost.
The search for these panels began in 2014 when Larry Loendorf tasked Lawrence-Smith of the Draper Natural History Museum to find them. They couldn't be found in any of the numerous vaults on museum grounds. It was in 2016 when she finally located the fragments off site in a Quonset hut used for overflow storage and she began the journey of repatriation. This is the story of agency cooperation, ethical practices and good museum stewardship.
Ramada Plaza Sheridan is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.