SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its monthly meeting March 3 at the Ramada Plaza.
This will be the group’s first in-person meeting since March 2020.
See the hostess at the restaurant for the meeting location. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are welcome to join for dinner or just the presentation.
This event is free and open to the public.
The speaker this month is Don Fisk. He will offer a presentation on “The History and Archaeology of Fort Robinson State Historical Park, Crawford, Nebraska.”
Fort Robinson was operated as a fort from the mid-1870s until after World War II. Fort Robinson was the site of the 1879 Cheyenne Outbreak and the death of famed Sioux Chief Crazy Horse.
This presentation will provide an overview of the the Northern Cheyenne’s history around the time of the Little Big Horn and Dull Knife Battles and will summarize the capture, captivity, escape and pursuit that took place at the fort.
Donald (Don) E. Fisk is a frontier history enthusiast whose main focus is on the Northern Plains Indian Wars.
He is a past vice president and past president of the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and is currently the vice president of the Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association.
Fisk has written articles for several historical publications and belongs to other historical organizations.
He was appointed to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Committee and has been an honorary member of the Northern Cheyenne Coming Home Committee since 2014.
Fisk has lived in Sheridan since 2013.