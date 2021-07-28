SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge fire continues to burn 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest, though water bucket drops from air operations continue to be effective at delaying the spread of the fire, keeping it north of Cub Creek.
Holding the fire is critical as firefighters work to construct containment lines. The fire, which began burning July 17 from suspected lightning, has reached 641 acres and remains 0% contained.
Crews totaling 273 people, engines, heavy equipment, helicopters and aerial supervision are working on suppressing the fire.
Weather will shift as monsoonal moisture starts to increase across the region bringing possible isolated showers. A cold front will shift winds to a more easterly wind becoming breezy at times.
The Crater Ridge Fire remains a full suppression fire. Strategically established indirect containment lines have been created and are being improved in anticipation of increased fire activity.
Division A completed a burnout operation yesterday on a small section on the western edge of the fire. Fire monitoring continues.
Division D continues to improve containment line in the Pumpkin Creek drainage.
In Division W, line construction on Boyd Ridge continues to progress. The use of heavy equipment is aiding firefighters in widening the containment lines.
Increased moisture moves into the area today with a very slight chance of precipitation in the evening, the best chances for wetting rain, one- tenth of an inch or more, will be Thursday through Sunday.
Smoke from Oregon and northern California is visible across Wyoming. View a smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, see https://wsfd.wyo.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. For current fire restrictions see: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. Roads and trails are closed to public entry.