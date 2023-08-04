SHERIDAN — The City of Sheridan utilities department received several calls around 1 p.m. Thursday reporting residents in Osprey Hill, Sparrow Hawk and surrounding subdivisions were out of water. According to Jacob Martineau, assistant utilities director for the City of Sheridan, crews arrived to the area to find a water line had blown.

The water line was built in 1967 and likely blew due to corrosion, Martineau said. Upon arrival at the site of the burst water line, Martineau said crews were initially stumped on what happened.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you