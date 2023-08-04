SHERIDAN — The City of Sheridan utilities department received several calls around 1 p.m. Thursday reporting residents in Osprey Hill, Sparrow Hawk and surrounding subdivisions were out of water. According to Jacob Martineau, assistant utilities director for the City of Sheridan, crews arrived to the area to find a water line had blown.
The water line was built in 1967 and likely blew due to corrosion, Martineau said. Upon arrival at the site of the burst water line, Martineau said crews were initially stumped on what happened.
“As far as we can understand it created a vacuum that took away water pressure from people in Osprey as well as Sparrow Hawk and a few other affected subdivisions in that area. As soon as we broke that vacuum, their pressure was restored,” Martineau said.
Crews were able to fix the water line and the associated pressure issues around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Martineau said, adding he hopes there won’t be any more breaks.
“People are back in service as of now and we’re further investigating that area… We’re seeing some signs of additional leaks in that same area, so residents may be affected again,” Martineau said. “We’ll be able to isolate it and only affect a couple residents while we make additional repairs in that area.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.