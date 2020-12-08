SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply board voted to expend $34,400 to construct 20 feet of water main at the intersection of an existing waterline and Weeping Willow Lane Dec. 7.
The additional water main will include a total of six new taps to meet recent demand from residents, according to SAWS project manager Dan Coughlin.
Of the six taps, two will be used immediately upon construction, according to Coughlin. One resident is currently tapped into a blind flange, while another originally applied to access a distant tap point by laying an additional 715 feet of service line. A blind flange is used to terminate the end of a pipe system.
“SAWSJPB administration favors an alternative to reconnect the service currently tapped to the blind flange, establish a tapping point for the current applicant and for future connections totaling up to six tapping points,” Coughlin wrote in a memorandum to the board.
Each individual user will be responsible for running their service line to the connection point, according to Dayton Alsaker, Wyoming Region Manager with DOWL, the engineer for the project. They will connect to the short extension created by SAWS and install a meter pit on their line close to the connection point. Each user will be responsible for verifying they have an easement for the location of their line and meter pit.
The water main extension project will be funded using unspent budgeted dollars from the Airport Waterline Capital Fund, according to Coughlin. JC Contracting of Big Horn was one of four companies that bid out the project and had the lowest bid at $34,400. DOWL Engineering will be paid no more than $3,500 for their work on the project.
This story has been revised to accurately reflect JC Contracting's bid. The Press regrets this error.