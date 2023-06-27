9-7-21 AIS.jpg

An aquatic invasive species technician inspects the motor of a boat passing through the Sheridan AIS checkstation in spring 2019. A new bill draft would make anyone who fails to have a conveyance inspected at an aquatic invasive species check station strictly liable for as much as $25,000 for damages associated with the eradication of aquatic invasive species introduced into the state’s waters.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish

SHERIDAN — Watercraft inspection stations across the state of Wyoming have opened for the boating season and are on the lookout for aquatic invasive species (AIS). By the end of May, five watercraft containing invasive mussels were intercepted coming into the state by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Two of those watercraft traveled through the Interstate-90 Beulah check station. 

“Intercepting watercraft containing mussels this early in the season is concerning, but it’s not surprising,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish AIS coordinator. “It just goes to show the increased threat of AIS we’re facing on our eastern border.”

