SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest and Tongue Ranger District officials released the environmental assessment and draft decision notice for the Sheridan Municipal Watershed project.
A legal notice published in the Casper Star Tribune Aug. 11. There is a 45-day objection period for those that previously provided comments during one of the comment periods. The notice contains specific information on how to file an objection to the draft decision.
Documents and information are available on the Bighorn National Forest's website at bit.ly/BNFWatershedProjectDecision. Contact Jon Warder at jon.warder@usda.gov or call 307-674-2600 if you have any questions.