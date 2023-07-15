SHERIDAN — Declining numbers and staffing concerns forced Green House Living to close the doors at Watt Cottage, a facility that provided long-term and respite care for aging Sheridanites in need, during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 1, Watt Cottage is open again and offering those same services to higher numbers than before, according to Sarah Kennah, marketing and development manager at Green House Living.
Green House Living is a non-profit organization seeking to provide the aging community with dignified care, Kennah said. At Watt Cottage, permanent residents and short-term residents alike have the autonomy to make their own decisions.
“This is not a nursing home. We are operating under the Green House model, where the elder is the focus. They remain with their autonomy and their independence and we want them to continue living dignified and fulfilling lives,” Kennah said. “They decide when they get up, when they go to bed, if they want to have what we are serving for lunch or if they want an alternative. It fits the need in the community for a dignified place to take our elders.”
With the 2020 pandemic came not only a decline in residents seeking long-term care, but also a shortage of nurses and CNAs to fill positions, Kennah said. Because of this, Watt Cottage was closed for a year and a half, but as society has continued to recover from the pandemic and shortages of all kinds have become less dire, Green House Living now has the staffing needed to keep it running.
Rosemary Rieder, Green House Living board member, said everything has been going according to plan since the reopening.
“The house has been all cleaned up, freshened up and new equipment put in… It’s been refreshed and it’s ready to accept elders now and we’re really excited about it because it looks great,” Rieder said. “A few of the elders from some of the other buildings say, ‘Can I move in over there?’”
Rieder said Watt Cottage has all the bells and whistles with CNAs, nurses, household aides, prepared meals, activities and more. Each elder has their own private room and residents are encouraged to decorate and make the space their own. In the interest of preserving autonomy as much as possible, household decisions are dictated by the residents themselves.
From her own experience with her mother staying at the facility for a year and a half, Rieder said dignified care facilities such as Watt Cottage can be life changing for residents and families.
“A special part of the Green House culture is that we want them to feel that this is their home. They make decisions for themselves… I just think that the Green House is probably the best thing for an elder as they get older and they want a place to be where they feel safe, secure, loved and cared for,” Rieder said. “I felt that way for my mom and I just don’t know of any other place that I would feel that way about.”
Green House Living’s Watt Cottage is currently accepting applicants for both permanent and respite care. Those interested in learning more, volunteering or donating can reach Green House Living at 307-672-0600. Green House Living is located at 2311 Shirley Cove in Sheridan.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.