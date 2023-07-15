SHERIDAN — Declining numbers and staffing concerns forced Green House Living to close the doors at Watt Cottage, a facility that provided long-term and respite care for aging Sheridanites in need, during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 1, Watt Cottage is open again and offering those same services to higher numbers than before, according to Sarah Kennah, marketing and development manager at Green House Living.

Green House Living is a non-profit organization seeking to provide the aging community with dignified care, Kennah said. At Watt Cottage, permanent residents and short-term residents alike have the autonomy to make their own decisions.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

