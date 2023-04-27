SHERIDAN — Wyoming Business Alliance awarded Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, with House of Representatives Legislator of the Year.
Crago has served in the Wyoming House of Representatives since 2021 representing House District 40. During his tenure in the House, Crago has served on many committees including House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources, House Judiciary, House Rules and Procedure, Select Natural Resource Funding Committee and NCSL Law and Criminal Justice.
Known as the “country lawyer” by his House colleagues, he stays busy serving as deputy Johnson County attorney and as a partner at Crago Law Offices, all while managing the Willow Creek Ranch outside of Kaycee. He is a pro-business legislator and has received endorsements from several industry trade associations throughout Wyoming, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Alliance. Crago has listened to and worked diligently to gain the trust of his constituents during the past two years of his service, the release said.
“It is an honor to receive the Legislator of the Year award from the Wyoming Business Alliance. Wyoming businesses play a vital role throughout our state, provide important services, and employ our neighbors and friends. I am proud of the work we are doing to ensure we have a business-friendly climate throughout the state. However, there is still much work to do and I look forward to continuing the efforts complementing the work of strong business advocates like the WBA and its members," Crago said.
“Representative Crago has an excellent grasp of the Wyoming Constitution. He is an incredibly capable legislator and a talented lawyer. He is laser-focused on solving Wyoming problems and has the ability to bring people together to exchange ideas,” said Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance.
Other nominees for the 2023 Legislator of the Year Awards included Speaker of the House Albert Sommers of Pinedale, District 43 Rep. Dan Zwonitzer of Cheyenne, District 8 Sen. Affie Ellis of Cheyenne and District 14 Sen. Fred Baldwin of Kemmerer.