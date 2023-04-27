1-13-23 barry cragoweb.jpg
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, laughs during discussion at the 67th Legislature in the House Chambers Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Cheyenne. Crago is sponsoring four House bills thus far in the general session.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Business Alliance awarded Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, with House of Representatives Legislator of the Year.

Crago has served in the Wyoming House of Representatives since 2021 representing House District 40. During his tenure in the House, Crago has served on many committees including House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources, House Judiciary, House Rules and Procedure, Select Natural Resource Funding Committee and NCSL Law and Criminal Justice.

