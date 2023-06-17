SHERIDAN — Wyoming Business Council representatives discussed broadband solutions during several listening sessions earlier this month.
WBC hosted Broadband Listening Sessions across the state from June 5-9; the listening session in Sheridan occurred June 7.
The listening sessions come after Wyoming has begun taking several steps toward improving broadband access for those who are underserved or unserved. Underserved access refers to internet speeds slower than 100 megabits per second upload and 20 Mbps download. Unserved refers to internet speeds slower than 25 Mbps download and three Mbps upload.
In February, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced it had approved Wyoming’s plan to invest $70.5 million of capital projects funds to provide adequate broadband coverage to communities that currently lack such coverage. The program, Connect Wyoming, is designed to fund last-mile broadband infrastructure projects in communities across the state. Last-mile refers to the connection between a provider’s network and a building. The projects are geared toward communities that currently lack access to internet speeds of 100 megabits per second upload and 20 Mbps download speeds, which was encouraged, though not required by, the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
Last-mile broadband infrastructure generally needs fiber optic wire close enough to transmit internet through wireline or wireless connections to rural homes.
Wyoming Business Council will be distributing CPF funds to internet service providers that apply for broadband infrastructure funding.
WBC will also submit Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program Plans to access funding to be awarded for new broadband infrastructure construction. BEAD Program Plans were the primary focus of the listening sessions hosted around the state.
A timeline for BEAD program plans was presented during the listening session, which includes a program execution by the end of 2024.
Broadband provides high-speed internet access through various pieces of hardware, including fiber optics and satellites. According to FCC standards set in 2015, a threshold of 25 Mbps download and three Mbps upload speeds are considered adequate broadband.
“...That’s already not enough for most of the things that people are doing,” said Jack Burbridge, director of broadband strategic initiatives for CTC Technology & Energy. “When we do video calls, we’re uploading as much as we’re downloading.”
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed an increase to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds for FCC standards, though the standard remains unchanged. She said the current standard is “behind the times,” and harmful to rural communities in a July 2022 news release.
Connect Wyoming established a threshold of 100 Mbps upload and download speeds for broadband to be considered adequate.
According to the WBC service map, a majority of Sheridan County locations in Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Story and Clearmont are considered “served,” though many rural locations outside of city or town limits are considered underserved or unserved. A total of 2,869 locations in Sheridan County are underserved or unserved.
Rural homes being inadequately served in Sheridan County is no exception in its region. According to Federal Communications Commission data, the Northeast region has a higher percentage of households left unserved by broadband when compared to Wyoming as a whole and the nation.
Part of the challenge associated with developing infrastructure to adequately serve rural homes in particular is the cost. When getting fiber lines to a location is too expensive for the state to invest in, it may require a matching investment from internet service providers, Burbridge said. Those matching funds can become a hurdle for providers.
An example of a $10 million project with a 25% provider match was discussed during the listening session. The matching portion doesn’t “pencil out,” in more cases than one may think, Range Regional Manager Rob Johnson said.
“It doesn’t pencil for the amount of homes served and the expected revenue because you see cost pressures going way down on what consumers want to pay, versus what it costs to deploy, which is just going up,” Johnson said.
Maintenance required on the lines then further increases costs for providers.
To find out if an address is served, underserved or unserved, see wyomingbusiness.org/communities/broadband/connect-wyoming/ and click “Public Wyoming Broadband Availability Map.”