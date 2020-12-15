SHERIDAN — Dozens of Sheridan County businesses received COVID-19 relief funds through Wyoming’s allotment of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act disbursements. All businesses receiving funds through the state may be audited by a third party collaborating with the Wyoming Business Council.
In a special meeting Nov. 12, the Wyoming Business Council announced the process it will follow to audit entities receiving CARES Act funds through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, according to a WBC press release. The program includes five funds: the Interruption, Relief, Mitigation, Agriculture and Endurance funds.
"The safety and security of the distribution of these federal dollars is paramount to the State of Wyoming, and we have an established process to make sure we are being good stewards of these funds," Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said in the release.
“We encourage anyone who has concerns about where and how these funds have been dispersed or businesses or nonprofits that received money to please share that information through our anonymous tip form.”
A list of businesses receiving funds remains available on WyOpen.gov.
As the auditing process is in its infancy, only a handful of requests have been received by WBC, according to WBC Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg.
In addition, because the WBC is just getting underway, officials said, a full list of businesses being audited has not been compiled. WBC hired a third party, MHP, LLP out of Cheyenne, to complete the audits on those businesses recognized as needing an extra check, although the initial process included a set of checks, as well.
“They’ll be going through with basic accounting protocols for targeting who should be audited and working through that,” Gullberg said.
Tips received by anonymous submissions matched accounts MHP had already identified. Anyone skeptical of a business receiving funding through the programs in which Wyoming distributed CARES Act funding may share concerns at wyomingbusiness.org/covid19.
Gullberg said WBC set up a system of checks from the start, with a process team that created the online application and developed technology for the programs, a rules team, customer service team and users outreach communication team.
“We trust in the audit system,” Gullberg said. “From the first time we get an application, we have checkpoints, including the Secretary of State’s Office and Auditor’s Office.”
For all businesses labeled under towns in and near Sheridan County — including Banner, Big Horn, Dayton, Parkman, Ranchester, Shell, Sheridan, Story and Wolf — relief totaled $17,859,721. That amount is simply an estimate, though, as several Sheridan-known businesses, like Khan hospitality services, were listed under Billings, Montana.
The most received out of the estimated list totaled $300,000 for EMIT Technologies Inc. and J Double D LLC.
Other vendors had out-of-state locations listed, like San Diego or Billings, but were required by program rules to conduct business in Wyoming. All businesses receiving funds from any of the programs through the Wyoming Business Council should be prepared for an audit with proper paperwork, officials said.
Beyond legitimate businesses being audited, the potential for fraud based on illegitimate businesses registered at 30 N. Gould St. have been addressed with the attorney general.
“There is a post payment audit process underway,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said in an email to Kennon’s Mark Weitz that was shared with The Sheridan Press. Weitz sent a link to Kinskey of The Sheridan Press article identifying registered agents at the location with no working contact information registered in the state. “I will highlight the firms mentioned in the article to the attorney generals office and the governor and suggest that these “virtual” firms be at the front of the line for audits.”
Anyone knowingly making a false statement to obtain funding under these programs may require total or partial repayment of the funds and is punishable under U.S. law by imprisonment of not more than 30 years and/or a fine of up to $1 million, and under Wyoming state law of imprisonment of not more than 10 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to the WBC.