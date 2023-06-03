SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Business Council Broadband Office, in partnership with contractor CTC, will host several in-person broadband listening sessions June 5-9, including one in Sheridan June 7.
From 1-3:30 p.m., individuals can receive information about Wyoming's federal broadband funding allocations and how to utilize those funds to increase digital access across the state.
Over the next few years, the state of Wyoming will make unprecedented funds available to address broadband needs throughout the state. Community engagement is critical in shaping plans, and the WBC wants to hear from community members, according to a press release.
Sheridan's meeting is scheduled to be hosted at the Sheridan College Mars Agricultural Center rooms 201 and 202, located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan. RSVP online at bit.ly/3ITysZr. Park in Lot K.