whitney center for the arts stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College released its Whitney Center for the Arts season schedule this week.

Browse the complete season at sheridan.edu/arts. The season includes award-winning artists’ performances and talks alongside showcases of the work of students and faculty with performances in Kinnison Hall, art exhibitions in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery, and theater performances at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

Recommended for you