SHERIDAN — Sheridan College released its Whitney Center for the Arts season schedule this week.
Browse the complete season at sheridan.edu/arts. The season includes award-winning artists’ performances and talks alongside showcases of the work of students and faculty with performances in Kinnison Hall, art exhibitions in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery, and theater performances at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The 2023-2024 season includes a lineup of nearly 40 performances, kicking off with the acclaimed “Ameri-Chicana” duo of fiddler and songwriter Carrie Rodriguez and Luke Jacobs on Aug. 31. As the finale of Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts month of arts events throughout August, Carrie finds beauty in the cross-pollination of diverse traditions. A passionate performer, she melds fiery fiddle playing, electrifying vocals, and a fresh interpretation of new and classic songs, according to a press release.
September brings an artist talk Sept. 14 with Kate Collyer, the 2014 recipient of the Southern Graphics Council International Graduate Fellowship Award, and an acclaimed printmaker and visual artist. On Sept. 21, there will be another artist talk and opening reception with works by SC Alumni Peytin Fitzgerald, Jandey Shackelford and Nichole Wolz.
September closes out with a performance by YAZZ Band, led by Greg Yasinitsky, acclaimed composer and saxophonist. The concert is part of our new dinner and a show series, with limited all-inclusive $50 dollar tickets that feature a concert ticket, themed-buffet dinner, and two drinks (beer, wine, soda) beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Late fall continues into winter with student and faculty performances, an artist talk with Anthony Marchetti Nov. 9, a theater production at the WYO on Nov. 17-18, and culminates in the popular Holiday Swing Dec. 8-9, now spread over two nights with free tickets to secure reserved seating.
The spring season features a performance on February 24th from Pamela Z, a composer/performer and media artist working with voice, live electronic processing, sampled sound and video.
Another highlight of the spring season is a string of diverse performances from April 25-28 starting with Brandon Welch Dance troupe premiering their new dance piece Inbreaking April 25-26, with the Friday performance offering our dinner and a show ticket option. SC Theater then continues the weekend with two performances at the WYO Theater of its spring production yet to be announced, and the weekend closes with Quatuor Stanislas Octet, an acclaimed French group performing at 4 p.m. April 28.
Explore the full season schedule of events and purchase tickets at www.sheridan.edu/arts or call the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.