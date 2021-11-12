SHERIDAN — Sheridan College's Whitney Center for the Arts will host an artist talk and exhibition opening Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.
The event featuring Brandon Gellis is free and open to the public.
Gellis is a digital artist, educator and maker. According to his website, his work explores identity, community and complex systems. In particular, it states, he is concerned with "how people construct individual and community identities, develop networks rich with cultural memory and exploit biological networks and communities."
He joined the Department of Visual and Literary Arts at the University of Wyoming in 2015 and in 2018 co-developed and became co-director of the UW Center for Design Thinking.