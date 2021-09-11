SHERIDAN — Two visual art exhibitions open Sept. 16 at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
Alice Stone Collins’s work "@Home" will be on view in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery through Nov. 11. Collins will give an artist talk at 4 p.m. followed by an opening reception at 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
In the Neltje Gallery, "Salutations! Faculty Exhibition," featuring works by Sheridan college art faculty members Brittney Denham-Whisonant, Rachel Anderson, Rod Dugal and David Brock, will open at 5 p.m. and be on view until Oct. 14. These events are free and open to the public.
As a child growing up in the woods of northeast Georgia, Stone-Collins chased fireflies at night and traded friendship bracelets by day. Asking questions of tradition and resistant to the ties that bind, her work questions if beauty can come from the mundane, the everyday, the apparent dead?
Stone-Collins earned her MFA in studio art from the University of Tennessee and has exhibited her work regionally and nationally. Currently, she is a faculty member at Georgia Gwinnett College in Metro Atlanta.
"Salutations!" features a diverse body of work by talented Sheridan College art faculty members.
The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.