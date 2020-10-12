SHERIDAN — While supporters of Campbell County’s application to create its own college district touted accomplishments realized while part of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, they also emphasized how much more they could achieve flying solo.
The comments came as part of a listening session that took place Saturday at Gillette College. The event was the first of two organized by the Wyoming Community College Commission to gather information and public input regarding the county’s attempt to establish its own college district.
Campbell County, the home of Gillette College, submitted the application to separate last month and the WCCC expects to announce a decision by the end of November.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King told the WCCC Saturday that despite the school’s humble beginnings, Gillette College now serves as a “beacon of hope” for northeast Wyoming. She said she believes it is a natural next step for the college to continue growing as its own entity.
Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell complimented the existing campus for Gillette College and the way in which it provides for the needs of local industry. He and others boasted about the numerous partnerships that exist across the county and state due to the forward-thinking nature of Gillette College staff and students.
But, Bell said, it is “imperative” that Campbell County have the ability to make its own decisions and adjust quickly to its own needs.
In a presentation from Patrick Lane of Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, which has been tasked with completing a needs analysis for the state, some of the similarities and differences between Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties were outlined.
For example, both Sheridan and Johnson counties have a higher percentage of adults who have achieved at least an associate degree. Both counties also have higher per capita incomes than Campbell County.
Campbell County, though, is expected to grow faster than the other two counties over the next 20 years.
Major industries, too, vary between the counties. In Campbell, Crook and Weston counties, government, mining/quarrying/oil/gas extraction and retail trade are the top three industries. In Sheridan and Johnson counties, the top three include government, retail trade and accommodation/food, which points to the tourism industry.
Individuals who provided public comment Saturday pointed to some of those differences as justification for Campbell County’s request to create its own college district.
More than one person providing comment also expressed disappointment and a sense of disenfranchisement in the NWCCD’s decision earlier this year to cut the district’s athletics, campus police and some academic programs.
Former NWCCD employee Ian Scott told the WCCC that Gillette College and its staff have been hamstrung for some time by the Sheridan-based administration.
“Once turned loose,” he said. “We could do great things.”
Another Campbell County resident with close ties to the college, Deb McLeland, boasted about the support Gillette College has from the community, adding the college offers options and opportunities that wouldn’t exist without it.
But, she said, the college has been “stymied” many times. NWCCD has its primary interest in Sheridan, she said.
In a section of comment focused on Campbell County’s ability to financially sustain a community college on its own, just one community member spoke against the application.
Bill Fortner, the Republican candidate for House District 52 in this year’s election, noted that financial support has largely come from the energy industry, which has declined significantly in recent years. He also expressed concern that as industry support fades, tax payers will be expected to shoulder more and more of the burden of supporting the college.
Currently under state law, if Campbell County succeeds in creating its own district, it will be required to levy 4 mills in taxes in order to receive state funding.
Fortner said his constituents do not want to pay more taxes.
“There is no benefit to walking away from something we’ve had for half a century,” Fortner said.
While leaders from other other community colleges in the state have expressed concern about splitting funding from the state eight ways instead of seven, Josh McGrath said that’s not the proposal. McGrath, who serves on the Campbell County taskforce behind the application and as Gillette College College Booster Club president, said Gillette College just wants its portion of the funding currently received by the NWCCD.
No individuals from Sheridan College or the Sheridan-based NWCCD administration commented on the application, though Wendy Smith welcomed the state commission and thanked those who helped organize the event. Smith serves as associate vice president for strategic communication and public relations for the NWCCD.
Other representatives from the board of trustees and district administration also listened to the meeting via Zoom.
A second listening session set for Oct. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. in Riverton will allow for additional comment before the WCCC. The commission will receive the needs assessment survey results Nov. 6 and has planned a special meeting for Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Cheyenne.
The commission is expected to approve or deny Campbell County’s application at that time.