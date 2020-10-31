SHERIDAN — Students planning to attend any of the state’s community colleges will pay slightly more in tuition beginning in the next academic year.
The Wyoming Community College Commission voted earlier this year to increase tuition rates and remove a cap on the number of credit hours for which a student may be charged.
The vote occurred earlier this month during the commission’s October board meeting.
“At a time when Wyoming is facing the worst financial crisis since statehood, every decision must be a thoughtful one,” Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley said of the change. “Our Wyoming Community College commissioners did not take this action lightly. They understand fully that we are all in this together, and that even our students must share in the burden to keep our system strong. They also know that the states that will best survive the current situation are the states that can keep tuition low, providing access to higher education for all.”
According to Larry Buchholtz, WCCC chief financial officer, the commission increased tuition by 6%, meaning the cost per credit hour went from $99 to $105 for in-state residents.
The increase could generate $5 million in revenue per biennium, if enrollment doesn’t change, Buchholtz said.
In addition, the WCCC removed the cap on credit hours charged. In the past, students were only charged for the first 12 credit hours taken. In 2019, the WCCC moved the cap from 12 to 15 credit hours. In October, the cap was removed completely, so students will pay for all credit hours.
The WCCC last passed a tuition increase for community in 2018, at which time the cost went from $94 to $99 per credit hour.
The increases will go into effect for the fall semester of 2021.
The bulk of funding for Wyoming’s community colleges comes from three primary sources — the state of Wyoming, local mill levies and tuition and fees.
Community colleges across the state — along with most state agencies — have faced cuts this year as Wyoming faces a significant budget deficit.
“A long-term solution to funding our higher education system in Wyoming must include additional support from places other than tuition,” Tribley said. “My hope is that we will see support from our elected officials, recognizing the important role our community colleges play in providing the much-needed training for today’s job market. We serve over 30,000 students annually in Wyoming, and our communities need us to remain strong.”
The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council created a Select Committee on Community College Funding to meet throughout the 2020 and 2021 interims to study topics related to community college governance, funding models, programming, relationship with University of Wyoming, budget reductions, community impacts and more.
The committee has met twice, once in August and again in October, with the goal of drafting legislation for the 2021 legislative session that could address some of the issues facing community colleges.