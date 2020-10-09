SHERIDAN — Wyoming Community College Commission representatives will gather in Gillette Saturday for the first of two public listening sessions regarding the application to submit a Campbell County Community College District.
If approved, the application would result in the split of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which currently serves Sheridan, Campbell and Johnson counties.
Campbell County representatives submitted the application to the WCCC shortly after the NWCCD Board of Trustees voted to approve a number of budget reductions, including the elimination of the bulk of the district’s athletics programs.
Campbell County residents and officials in favor of the split have voiced concern regarding the lack of representation their county has on the NWCCD board, which is composed of Sheridan County residents only due to where the district levies its 4-mill levy.
Those seeking to comment at the listening session have been asked to limit those comments to three minutes, according to an email sent to those registered to attend. The limit, the email said, is due to the significant response to the meeting announcement.
In addition to live comments expected Saturday, written comments may be submitted between Oct. 9-23 via the WCCC website.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the split could have significant financial implications for the college district as efficiencies in administration, technology and other areas would be reduced.
Other community college districts in the state have also expressed concern regarding the proposed split.
According to reporting by the Torrington Telegram, Eastern Wyoming College trustees shared concerns last week regarding how state funding for community colleges would be divvied up in the future if a new college seeks a piece of that pie.
Legislators from Campbell County, particularly Rep. Erc Barlow, R-Gillette, have indicated as the state studies its funding model for its seven current community college districts, there may be options to adjust that model in a way that wouldn’t hurt the existing districts.
The second of the two required listening sessions will take place Oct. 14 in Riverton.
According to the WCCC, the review process for Campbell County’s application requires consideration of the complete application; the gathering of comprehensive economic, demographic and enrollment data; at least two public hearings; and an extensive formal survey completed by a third party.
Once those tasks are completed, WCCC officials said they will hold a formal meeting on or around Nov. 20 to review all documentation associated with the application and resulting studies to issue a final vote and decision.