SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“Female entrepreneurs impact economies and families in every single community in Wyoming,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women. “It requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates. We encourage women entrepreneurs, as well as their families, friends and colleagues, to submit an application so we can recognize and celebrate the amazing Wyoming women helping to drive our local economies. ”
Wilmetti added that given the ongoing impact of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to salute entrepreneurs courage, grit and hard work.
The Woman Entrepreneur Award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to, and recognition of, the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming's economy. Applications are now available on the WCW's Facebook in the albums section at www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil/photos.
Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. Along with recognition on the WCW website and social media and statewide media outlets, the award will be provided at a recognition ceremony in the recipient's business location city. The deadline for 2021 nominations is June 30, 2020.
To submit an application or for questions about the award, contact WCW Chair Jennifer Wilmetti at jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov.