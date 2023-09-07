SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Education recognized Sheridan County School District 1 Wednesday for consistent growth in its Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) scores.
WY-TOPP summative assessments are administered to students at the end of each school year, and optional interim assessments are also available to school districts throughout the year. School performance ratings are based on various factors, including student growth, readiness and achievement.
WDE released WY-TOPP assessment data and school performance ratings for the 2022-2023 school year this week, which showed student growth in various academic content areas for Sheridan County schools.
Sheridan County School District 1
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said Wednesday that SCSD1 is a “district showing promising impacts on progress” by demonstrating consistent growth in English language arts (ELA) since 2019, and achieving proficiency rates above 70%.
The district also saw a 16.6% growth in science over the past year for a total of 68.9% proficiency, and has had math proficiency scores consistently higher than 60% since 2019.
According to a WDE report, SCSD1 has multiple schools in both the “high gains” and “consistently high-performing” categories, including Tongue River Elementary School, Big Horn High School and Big Horn Middle School. “High gains” means schools have shown significant levels of growth in certain content areas, and “consistently high-performing” refers to steady proficiency over the course of multiple years.
“We make sure literacy areas like reading, writing, speaking and listening are what drives all student learning … we don't worry about the WY-TOPP test scores, because those results will take place if we're doing the right work,” SCSD1 Superintendent Jeff Jones said at Wednesday’s media conference. “We could not be more proud of our students. To see their hard work pay off is a blessing.”
Sheridan County School District 2
Several SCSD2 schools were noted in WDE’s assessment report for their performance throughout 2022-2023.
According to the report, Highland Park Elementary School, Meadowlark Elementary School, Sagebrush Elementary School and Woodland Park Elementary School have all demonstrated consistently high performance in math since 2019.
Students at Sagebrush Elementary and Woodland Park Elementary are also performing above the state average in ELA.
Story Elementary School and Woodland Park Elementary were recognized for continuously maintaining “exceeding expectations” school performance ratings for the third year in a row. According to WDE, the schools “not only met the ‘exceeding expectations’ designation prior to COVID, they remarkably saw no decrease through this period.”
Sheridan County School District 3
SCSD3 saw some of the highest proficiency gains among Wyoming school districts during the 2022-2023 school year. WY-TOPP assessment data shows the district’s science proficiency increased by 24%, and ELA proficiency increased by 9.9%.
SCSD3 also saw a rebound in post-pandemic proficiency. The district’s ELA scores increased by 14.7% during the past year after a 10.3% drop during the pandemic; math scores increased by 5.8% after a 20.7% drop.
Statewide data
WDE data shows Wyoming students’ overall proficiency levels in math, science and ELA increased slightly over the past year, but still remain below pre-COVID levels. Student proficiency rates in ELA declined slightly for grades four, five and seven. Math proficiency scores for grades four and nine were also slightly lower.
Data also shows virtual education program proficiency scores increased during the 2022-2023 school year, but the performance of students in virtual programs is consistently lower than students in traditional classrooms.
“Overall increases in assessment scores, no matter how minor, is promising as our schools continue to work through pre-pandemic levels,” Degenfelder said in Wednesday’s media conference. “However, we must do better … proficiency below 50% in any content area or grade is not good enough.”
Degenfelder said WDE will provide assistance to struggling schools in the form of improvement planning, regional trainings, mentoring and other methods. She also said the department is currently designing a training program for school leaders and principals, and is working to make test data more transparent and understandable to the public.
Full assessment data, school performance ratings and overview reports for parents and community members are accessible on the WDE website.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.