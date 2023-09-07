09.07 WYTOPP scores 001_CE.jpg
Buy Now

English teacher Laine Parish, right, works with students while making corrections on a quiz Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Education recognized Sheridan County School District 1 Wednesday for consistent growth in its Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) scores.

WY-TOPP summative assessments are administered to students at the end of each school year, and optional interim assessments are also available to school districts throughout the year. School performance ratings are based on various factors, including student growth, readiness and achievement.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you