SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Health will host the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium Sept. 26-27 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
The 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium is going to be packed with presentations from experts across Wyoming and the US. The two-day agenda will allow attendees to discuss current trends, substance use, suicide loss and the future of prevention. Appearances will be made by Ted Bonar, Laura Stack (Johnny’s Ambassador) and Rick Padilla, among others.