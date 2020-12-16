SHERIDAN — With the district competition nixed this year, Sheridan High School students had one shot to bring home another We the People state championship.
On Monday, the 24 students in Michael Thomas’ Advanced Placement U.S. Government class delivered.
“All of us put in a lot of time and effort,” team member Medora Perkins said. “It was so crucial for everyone to show up. As a class, we knew we had to show up for our teammates and they did their part and did it well.”
Perkins was part of Unit 5 — a portion of the team focused primarily on U.S. Supreme Court cases and the amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They wrote essays on freedom of expression, privacy and the rights not listed in the document but that should be retained by the people.
The biggest struggle, most of the students working on that unit agreed, was gaining confidence and public speaking.
“When we would do Q&A in practice we knew so much more than we let on,” Unit 5 team member Aubrey Cooper said. “But we were on a roll Monday. We felt confident because we knew so much about it. At the one-minute mark of Q&A, we knew we could go on talking about the subject for days.
“So beyond even the knowledge, we learned to be more confident,” she added.
The learning happened more quickly than normal, too.
Because there was no district competition this year as a result of COVID-19 and its effects, the students had six fewer weeks to prepare and their teachers had six fewer weeks to prepare them. Normally the state competition takes place in January; this year it took place in December.
“We started the essays just one month into school,” We the People advisor and teacher Michael Thomas said. “We knew we would have a shorter amount of time so my instruction time went twice as fast as normal.”
Perkins, Cooper and their unit teammates Hanah Sullivan and Isabel Cleland met a couple times a week at a local coffee shop to study and work through their essays. At the beginning of the year, they feared they’d be the weak link of the team.
In the end, though, the group scored highest among the units.
“One of my favorite things that the teachers told me was to get my growl on,” Cooper said. “We struggled with confidence so our mentors told us to play some songs. To get excited. I just really wanted to get my growl on.
“I’ve played a lot of sports,” she added, describing what that meant to her. “I just knew to be aggressive. I wanted to win. That’s kind of like my growl. I want to win.”
For Sullivan, the saying helped push her and her teammates to be even better.
The SHS We the People team has performed well over the last several years. It had won five state championships in a row before dropping the title two years ago. The win last year and this year indicate the team is back on track.
“It’s a crazy feeling; it’s hard to describe,” Cleland said. “We felt really prepared once we were up there. The questions asked were easier than our practices.”
The entire competition took place via Zoom this year, with students interacting with judges across the digital platform rather than face-to-face. Thomas said the team incorporated the technology into its practices and dress rehearsals in order to be prepared for that.
Normally, winning the state competition provides the opportunity for the students to travel to Washington, D.C., to compete at the national level. Thomas said he has not heard whether that contest will take place, but he hopes the students have another opportunity to show what they know.