We the People 2022

Members of the We the People team from Sheridan High School pause for a photo at the Russell Senate Office Building rotunda while site-seeing in Washington, D.C., this week.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Finals for We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution will take place Dec. 5-6 at the State Capitol Extension in Cheyenne. 

More than 350 students from 15 schools will compete in the culminating state civics competition open to all high schools. Students will demonstrate learning on a curriculum that focuses on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights and testify in hearings before panels of judges that include attorneys, law professors, supreme court justices and political scholars. The champions from this event will receive an invitation to compete against other state winners at the national finals to be held in Washington, D.C., the weekend of April 24-26. The participating high schools are Big Horn, Casper Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Green River, Kemmerer, Laramie, New Frontier, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Sheridan, Wheatland and Upton. 

Tags

Recommended for you